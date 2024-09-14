We followed in the footsteps of Dracula to climb the 199 steps to Whitby Abbey

A new study has described it as the second most Instagrammable place in Yorkshire – and when you’ve slogged up the famous 199 steps to check out Whitby Abbey, its easy to see why.

It is perhaps one of Yorkshire’s most dramatic landscapes – the dark and forboding remains of the abbey towering over the beautifully picturesque harbour far below – and offering commanding views across the North Sea and the North York Moors.

And of course, it is steeped in history and a magnet for Goths, lured in by Whitby’s connections to classic Bram Stoker novel Dracula.

We love the Yorkshire East Coast from start to finish – from the windswept and wild remoteness of Spurn Point right up to the picture postcard views of Staithes – you can find out about a recent boat trip we experienced from there HERE – and of course, all the major resorts inbetween including Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough.

Doncaster Free Press reporter Darren Burke at Whitby Abbey with partner Giulia Savini.

Travelling from Doncaster, Whitby requires a little bit more effort to get to if you’re planning a day trip.

But it’s well worth a few hours in the car – or if you want to arrive in style, take the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Along with my partner Giulia, we’ve made several visits over the years, pottering around the harbour, criss-crossing the famous swing bridge, wandering the cobbled and quaint streets, piled high with Whitby Jet and antiques shops – and of course, never too far from a delicious ice cream, a refreshing pint or a plate of fish and chips.

It is of course the Abbey which dominates Whitby’s skyline. You can see it from miles away as you dip down into the town and when it’s lit up, you can see it for miles around and it really is a sight to behold.

You can drive and park up on the headland, saving yourself the gruelling slog up the famous 199 steps which lead from the harbourside to the ruined abbey - which dates from the 7th century - as well as the historic adjoining St Mary’s Church (which even has a sign warning visitors of using crumbling graves as photo backdrops – presumably to ward off those pesky Goths who love Whitby so much!

But driving and avoiding the climb takes the fun out of a day in Whitby.

If you want the best views and the full on experience, then there’s no avoiding the 199 steps.

There’s little Roman numeral markers every ten steps to help you keep count – and if they don’t help, there’s guaranteed to be an excitable child shouting out the numbers as they huff and puff their way towards the top.

Make sure you turn back and admire the views across the harbour to the West Cliff and Whalebone Arch – and catch a glimpse of those queueing patiently for their fish and chips at the Magpie Cafe far below.

By the time you reach the top, you might well be gasping, but your breath will also be taken away by the truly remarkable views.

It’s a short hop through the graveyard (no photos remember) to the entrance to the Abbey, an English Heritage property and one of the organisaton’s most popular visitor attractions in the UK.

Second only to York Minster in terms of Instagram hashtags, the imposing ruins have become a magnet for not only history buffs but those keen to share their travels on social media.

There is a cost to get in – and there’s also an audio guide available if you wish – but we opted just to take our own stroll and be guided by the sights and sounds.

And it really is an impressive structure.

Perched as it is, high on the headland, it makes you wonder what life and conditions were like when the cruel winds and high seas were crashing against it.

It’s that dark and forboding backdrop that of course made an ideal setting for the most famous vampire story of them all, Dracula.

Penned in 1897, author Bram Stoker used the town for the arrival of the most famous blood drinker of them all – coming ashore in the shape of a large dog when a ship runs aground off the coast.

Of course, Whitby still enjoys the Dracula association to the full – and you’re never too far away from some souvenir showed off a cloaked figure with blood dripping fangs.

It’s the association which draws in thousands of visitors to the annual Whitby Goth Festival, when lovers of all things macabre and gothic descend on the town in all their finery for a feast of fun.

Well, as much fun as you can have when you’re steeped in the world of Goth subculture.

Make sure you get yourself around to the side of the abbey pond for the best picture of the lot.

You’ll get a great shot of the ruins reflected in the gentle waters – and there’s always a clutch of photographers (and Instagrammers) lining up with either their big lens cameras or mobile phones to get the picture that has been seen around the globe.

There’s information boards explaining and what the Abbey looked like in its heyday, which of course, came before the ransacking by Henry VIII during the Dissolution of the Monasteries.

Alongside the abbey is Cholmley House, a former banqueting house slap bang next to the ruins, which serves as a fascinating museum exploring the heritage and history of the site as well as the town itself.

And of course, there’s a gift shop where you can stock up on all manner of food and drink tasty treats as well as the aforementioned Dracula souvenirs.

If you don’t fancy the walk back down, there’s a shuttle bus that runs around all of Whitby’s landmarks that you can use – but hey, if you’ve climbed up, you might as well climb back down, savouring those spectacular views once again.

You’ll be catapulted headlong back into Whitby’s winding cobbled streets, always busy and bustling as the seagulls screech overhead.

If you love your history, a taste of maritime Britain and some of the best views in Yorkshire, Whitby truly is the place to be.

You won’t be disappointed.