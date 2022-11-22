Water cannon tribute as Vulcan makes last appearance of year as dismantling looms

Hundreds of aviation fans turned up to catch a glimpse of the iconic Cold War aircraft at Doncaster Sheffield Airport as it carried out an engine run.

Bosses have announced that following the airport’s closure, the plane will be taken apart and moved away from Doncaster next summer.

Fire crews made sure XH558 was given a fitting tribute, cascading water over her as fans watched on.

The Vulcan was given a water cannon tribute. (Photo: Jack Rawlin).

Aviation fan Jack Rawlin, who was among hundreds who witnessed the tribute said: “Many many cars were seen lined up at the end of the runway as well as along the perimeter fence, with many enthusiasts and locals enjoying the sound for what could be the final time.”

Earlier this month, bosses of XH558 have revealed that they will begin taking apart the iconic aircraft next year in readiness for a move and rebuild at a new location following the airport closure.

The Vulcan To The Sky Trust has announced that members of the public will be able to several glimpses of the aircraft - and hear that famous Vulcan ‘howl’ at a number of events over the coming months and into next year.

A spokesman said: “Doncaster Sheffield Airport recently announced it is to close and passenger flights have now ceased.

"Talks are ongoing between Peel Group, the airport owners, and with local council leaders and potential buyers.

“While the current situation with DSA is uncertain, we have been told that Vulcan XH558 can remain on site until June 2023.

"Our pre-booked events for the remainder of this year will continue to take place and we plan to hold further events in early 2023, including a final engine ground-run, before we relocate XH558.”

Earlier this month, the Trust confirmed that it will be leaving Doncaster following the airport’s shutdown with the last commercial flights taking place on November 4 and 5.

A spokesman for VTTST said: “We now have two potential locations in negotiation and we are in conversation with The National Heritage Lottery Fund on an options appraisal to ensure we ultimately deliver the best future for this important heritage asset aligning our aims with the original Heritage Fund contract.

"Although she will no longer be running her engines, in both cases we will once again be able to offer the opportunity to be close to XH558 in an exciting, undercover facility that her thousands of supporters can enjoy.

“As you would expect, we have also considered the possibility of remaining at DSA if a new owner were to be found.

"Because the future of the site is so uncertain, we cannot robustly plan for this in a way that would provide security for XH558, or guarantee access to her for our supporters.

