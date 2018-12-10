Watchdog probe continues into Doncaster smash involving police van 

A police watchdog probe is continuing today into a collision in Doncaster involving a police van, which left an elderly woman seriously injured.

The van was involved in a collision with a red Nissan Micra outside Asda at the junction of Herten Way and Gliwice Way just before 2pm yesterday.

A police van was involved in a collision in Doncaster, which left an elderly woman seriously injured

CRIME: Doncaster man wanted for failing to attend court on child neglect and dangerous driving charges

An 86-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

APPEAL: Police criticised over lack of response to garage raid in Doncaster – despite owner catching crook red-handed

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

READ MORE: Driver’s desperate plea for help to find £15,500 Audi stolen from Sheffield home

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 498 of December 9.