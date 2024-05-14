Watch: Walker's surprise after spotting turtle swimming in Doncaster lake
The animal, thought to be a terrapin, was spotted swimming in Lakeside at the weekend and captured on camera by Peter Wootton.
He said: “It seemed very happy in itself, but I was a bit concerned as it looked like it had an injury to its shell.”
The animal was spotted in the separate lake from the main lake, just off Lakeside Boulevard.
Terrapins are a group of several species of small turtle living in fresh water.
There have been a number of cases in recent years of owners releasing animals into the wild when they have become too big to deal with.
However, the animals, which are widepsread across mainland Europe but are not native to the UK, and it is illegal to release them into the wild and they can be damaging to pond and lake environments.
