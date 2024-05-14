Watch: Walker's surprise after spotting turtle swimming in Doncaster lake

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the moment a surprised walker captured a large turtle swimming in a popular Doncaster beauty spot.

The animal, thought to be a terrapin, was spotted swimming in Lakeside at the weekend and captured on camera by Peter Wootton.

He said: “It seemed very happy in itself, but I was a bit concerned as it looked like it had an injury to its shell.”

The animal was spotted in the separate lake from the main lake, just off Lakeside Boulevard.

The turtle was spotted swimming at Lakeside.

Terrapins are a group of several species of small turtle living in fresh water.

There have been a number of cases in recent years of owners releasing animals into the wild when they have become too big to deal with.