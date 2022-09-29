Watch: Violent fight that saw Doncaster school go into emergency lockdown

Police were called to Hall Cross Academy in Thorne Road this morning after a member of the public was accused of attacking and making threats against a group of sixth form pupils.

Now footage has emerged showing two people in a violent struggle near to the school’s entrance.

The clip shows an individual dressed in black raining down punches and blows on another person dressed in white.

Footage shows the pair crashing against a stone wall and teetering dangerously close to the wal, behind which is a long drop onto Thorne Road where cars can be seen passing by.

At one stage, something can be seen to fall from the brawling pair and onto the floor.

Several pupils have said the object was a knife, while the video describes the weapon as a pickaxe handle.

Hall Cross principal Simon Swain has said that reports that a weapon had been used in the attack were false.

Police have since confirmed that one person was injured in the incident shortly after 11am this morning, but have not said if the injured party was a member of the public or a pupil at the school.

Following the incident, the school went into an emergency lockdown, with pupils and teachers locked inside the building as South Yorkshire Police officers raced to the scene.

A force spokesman said: “Police were called at around 11.20am today to Hall Cross Academy on Thorne Road.