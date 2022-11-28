Watch: Thousands of starlings create stunning aerial display in skies over Doncaster
If you’ve been keeping your eyes on the skies over Doncaster in recent weeks, you might have been lucky enough to witness one of nature’s greatest displays.
By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Nov 2022, 10:50am
For nature lovers have been mesmerised by the stunning sight of thousands of starlings swirling and swooping in the skies to create some incredible displays.
People have been flocking to Potteric Carr just before dusk to catch a glimpse of the displays, known as a murmuration as the birds roost for the night.
Video: Jim Horsfall/Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.