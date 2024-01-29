Watch the video: Mystery over 'robbery' and ransacking of Doncaster petrol station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Video circulating on social media and supplied to the Free Press shows the aftermath of a reported raid on the Esso filling station in York Road last Thursday night.

The clip shows what appears to be a cash register ripped out of its fittings and a trail of what appears to be vaping equipment scattered across the floor of the station in Sunnyfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Free Press understands the incident is said to have taken place at around 7pm to 7.30pm, with the footage showing the damage and trail of destruction recorded shortly afterwards.

Video footage shows the trail of destruction left by reported raiders at the filling station.

A spokesman for filling station owners EG Group confirmed “a police incident” at the premises and directed the Free Press towards South Yorkshire Police for further details.