Watch the video: Mystery over 'robbery' and ransacking of Doncaster petrol station

Mystery surrounds the reported ‘robbery’ and ransacking of a Doncaster petrol station.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:34 GMT
Video circulating on social media and supplied to the Free Press shows the aftermath of a reported raid on the Esso filling station in York Road last Thursday night.

The clip shows what appears to be a cash register ripped out of its fittings and a trail of what appears to be vaping equipment scattered across the floor of the station in Sunnyfields.

The Free Press understands the incident is said to have taken place at around 7pm to 7.30pm, with the footage showing the damage and trail of destruction recorded shortly afterwards.

Video footage shows the trail of destruction left by reported raiders at the filling station.Video footage shows the trail of destruction left by reported raiders at the filling station.
Video footage shows the trail of destruction left by reported raiders at the filling station.

A spokesman for filling station owners EG Group confirmed “a police incident” at the premises and directed the Free Press towards South Yorkshire Police for further details.

However, South Yorkshire Police say they have no details of any incident at that location at that time.

