Watch the video: Fireball meteorite 'explodes' in night skies above Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Numerous sightings were made of the meteorite with a ‘flaming tail’ across Yorkshire, the Midlands and Eastern England last night.
Emily Maxfield captured the moment it blazed through the skies from a security camera at her home in Stainforth.
Another spotter said: “Myself and many other people saw this over Doncaster.
"I was driving on Bennetthorpe when it came down - very bright and long tail.”
Another said: “Just seen what looked like a meteor – it was a bright orange ball, we saw a tail over Armthorpe
“We were sat on the sofa, looked outside and saw it fly past the window.”
Another posted: “Was that a meteorite that just came over Stainforth?”
Sightings were reported in Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and Leicestershire, with spotters taking to social media to report the unusual sight shortly before 6pm.