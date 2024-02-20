News you can trust since 1925
Watch the video: Fireball meteorite 'explodes' in night skies above Doncaster

This is the dramatic moment a fireball meteorite exploded in a huge flash of light as it hurtled through the night skies over Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:37 GMT
Numerous sightings were made of the meteorite with a ‘flaming tail’ across Yorkshire, the Midlands and Eastern England last night.

Emily Maxfield captured the moment it blazed through the skies from a security camera at her home in Stainforth.

Another spotter said: “Myself and many other people saw this over Doncaster.

The fireball meteor was spotted blazing through the skies above Doncaster.The fireball meteor was spotted blazing through the skies above Doncaster.
The fireball meteor was spotted blazing through the skies above Doncaster.

"I was driving on Bennetthorpe when it came down - very bright and long tail.”

Another said: “Just seen what looked like a meteor – it was a bright orange ball, we saw a tail over Armthorpe

“We were sat on the sofa, looked outside and saw it fly past the window.”

Another posted: “Was that a meteorite that just came over Stainforth?”

Sightings were reported in Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and Leicestershire, with spotters taking to social media to report the unusual sight shortly before 6pm.

