Watch the video: Fireball meteorite 'explodes' in night skies above Doncaster

Numerous sightings were made of the meteorite with a ‘flaming tail’ across Yorkshire, the Midlands and Eastern England last night.

Emily Maxfield captured the moment it blazed through the skies from a security camera at her home in Stainforth.

Another spotter said: “Myself and many other people saw this over Doncaster.

The fireball meteor was spotted blazing through the skies above Doncaster.

"I was driving on Bennetthorpe when it came down - very bright and long tail.”

Another said: “Just seen what looked like a meteor – it was a bright orange ball, we saw a tail over Armthorpe

“We were sat on the sofa, looked outside and saw it fly past the window.”

Another posted: “Was that a meteorite that just came over Stainforth?”