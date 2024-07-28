Watch the video: Fire crews tackle flames after Doncaster Racecourse fence set ablaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the moment fire crews were called into action after a jumps fence was set alight at Doncaster Racecourse.

Crews were called to the Straight Mile yesterday lunchtime after one of the panels used for National Hunt racing at the Town Moor course was set ablaze.

Parents attending a nearby sports session with children had earlier put out another deliberate fire started in grassland before the fence was set ablaze.

