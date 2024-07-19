Watch the video: Drama for drivers as hot air balloons block Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment two hot air balloons brought a Doncaster road to a standstill when they landed on the carriageway.

The two craft briefly blocked Stainforth Road near Barnby Dun earlier tonight, with the road closed off in both directions for a few minutes as the balloons – giving rides to visitors to the Doncaster Balloon Festival at Town Fields – touched down on the road before being deflated and packed away.

The balloons had travelled through the skies above Doncaster on the first night of the colourful family spectacular which is also being held tomorrow.

Drivers stopped to get out of their vehicles to get a closer glimpse of the balloons as they safely landed near to Stainforth Road Level Crossing.

The event also featured a night glow, with a number of balloons being lit up as well a fairground with thousands flocking to enjoy the fun.

