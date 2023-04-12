Watch: Shocking footage shows flytipping and piles of rubbish dumped in Doncaster alley

The clip, shot in Hyde Park, also shows graffiti strewn walls, overflowing bins, bin liners spilling waste, dead trees and gardening waste as well as dumped household items such as furniture and toys.

WARNING: CLIP CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

The footage was shot in Apley Road, Hyde Park in the last few days – and it is understood the dumping has been reported to City of Doncaster Council.

The footage shows the alleyway in Hyde Park strewn with piles of rubbish.

The clip shows a man walking through alleyways at the rear of the street, which is just off Chequer Road and shows the pathways littered with piles of debris and junk – including an abandoned coffee table and drug syringes, left scattered in a gutter.