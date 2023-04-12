Watch: Shocking footage shows flytipping and piles of rubbish dumped in Doncaster alley
This is the shocking state of a Doncaster alleyway – littered with piles of rubbish, flytipping, debris and drug needles.
The clip, shot in Hyde Park, also shows graffiti strewn walls, overflowing bins, bin liners spilling waste, dead trees and gardening waste as well as dumped household items such as furniture and toys.
WARNING: CLIP CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE
The footage was shot in Apley Road, Hyde Park in the last few days – and it is understood the dumping has been reported to City of Doncaster Council.
The clip shows a man walking through alleyways at the rear of the street, which is just off Chequer Road and shows the pathways littered with piles of debris and junk – including an abandoned coffee table and drug syringes, left scattered in a gutter.
The 90 second clip also shows damaged doors and fences as well as walls and other debris at the back of properties.