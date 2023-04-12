News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
1 hour ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
2 hours ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
3 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
3 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
3 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm

Watch: Shocking footage shows flytipping and piles of rubbish dumped in Doncaster alley

This is the shocking state of a Doncaster alleyway – littered with piles of rubbish, flytipping, debris and drug needles.

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Apr 2023, 17:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 17:49 BST

The clip, shot in Hyde Park, also shows graffiti strewn walls, overflowing bins, bin liners spilling waste, dead trees and gardening waste as well as dumped household items such as furniture and toys.

WARNING: CLIP CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The footage was shot in Apley Road, Hyde Park in the last few days – and it is understood the dumping has been reported to City of Doncaster Council.

The footage shows the alleyway in Hyde Park strewn with piles of rubbish.The footage shows the alleyway in Hyde Park strewn with piles of rubbish.
The footage shows the alleyway in Hyde Park strewn with piles of rubbish.
Most Popular

The clip shows a man walking through alleyways at the rear of the street, which is just off Chequer Road and shows the pathways littered with piles of debris and junk – including an abandoned coffee table and drug syringes, left scattered in a gutter.

The 90 second clip also shows damaged doors and fences as well as walls and other debris at the back of properties.

Related topics:DoncasterHyde ParkDoncaster Council