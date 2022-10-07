Watch: Shocking Doncaster CCTV footage shows Amrit Jhagra murdering Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis

Ryan Theobald, 20 and Janis Kozlovskis, 17, both died after being attacked by Amrit Jhagra, 19, after violence flared in Silver Street and spread to nearby High Street in January of this year.

Jhagra was yesterday sentenced to a minimum of 24 years for the killings which shocked Doncaster.

Now South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV footage of the moments leading up the pair’s deaths and how Jhagra attacked both with a knife before fleeing the scene.

The shocking moment Amrit Jhagra (marked with blue pointer) stabbed Ryan Theobald in Doncaster before also going on to kill Janis Kozlovskis.

At around 2.30am on Saturday 29 January, victims Janis and Ryan, were outside a bar on Silver Street when there was an altercation.

A fight began between Janis and a friend of the defendant, Jhagra, which carried on as they moved along Silver Street.

A few moments later, Ryan ended up in the midst of the altercation. As they reached the corner of Silver Street and High Street, CCTV footage shows that Ryan was approached by Jhagra, who stabbed him and left him lying in the street.

As Janis moved down the street he was pursued by Jhagra, who pulled him to the ground and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Officers released footage of the events which led to Ryan and Janis’ tragic deaths, as both of their families paid tribute.

In victim statement read out in court, Ryan's mother, Lisa Theobald said: "Not only has Ryan been killed, but something inside of me has been killed with him.

"I have been compelled to watch the heart-wrenching footage of my son's final moments, something no parent should have to do. I could not be with him at that time, but I am struck that after I was told about the death of my son I noted that around the time of the death I had awoken from my sleep, for what reason at the time I could not fathom."

Lisa explained the ripple effect of Ryan's death extends far and wide, across family, friends, neighbours and those at Bessacarr Football Club, where he used to play.

"I know I will never have our old family life back," she said. "I grieve for Ryan, the life and future he has lost and our family life, forever taken from those of us left behind. We now face a future where together we have to navigate what our 'new normal' will be."

Russanda Kozlovskis, Janis’ sister, also reflected on the impact his "senseless" death has had on her and her family. In a statement read out in court, she said: "There are no words that can describe the level of pain and loss we all felt that day and on every day since.

"Even though Janis was approaching manhood, he was still the baby of the family. He was a fun-loving boy who enjoyed spending time with his family but also going out with his friends."

She added: "Janis had his whole life ahead of him. He will never grow to be the man that we all hoped he would be. The knife attack on Janis, who was unarmed, was brutal. Having seen the CCTV of the incident and seeing Jhagra take Janis to the floor and stab him repeatedly was something that will haunt me for the rest of my life."

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, senior investigating officer, said: “This case lies bare the heart-breaking implications of knife crime, and whilst I am pleased that Jhagra will now face a lengthy time behind bars, there is nothing that will bring Ryan and Janis back.

“They were both young men, just starting their journey into adulthood, and all of that has been taken away from them in an instant. Within under two minutes of the fight beginning, Janis and Ryan had been fatally stabbed by Jhagra, and left dying in the street.

“We have released this footage today to show how quickly these incidents can escalate, with devastating consequences.

“My message today to those intent on carrying knives is clear – drop the knife before you do irreparable damage, and further lives are lost and ruined forever.”

Jhagra, aged 19, and formerly of Cedar Road, was found guilty of two counts of murder and possession of an offensive weapon on 21 July, following a 10-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court. The jury deliberated for just four hours.