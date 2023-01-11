Watch: Mystery 'loud explosion' in early hours caught on CCTV in Doncaster

The man reported hearing the blast at around 5.45am in the Woodfield Plantation – and is keen to hear if anyone else heard the noise.

The resident, who has asked to remain anonymous, said: “It woke me up.

"It was that loud it scared me as I wasn't sure what it was. It was near to Tesco and Morrisons in the Balby Woodfield area.

CCTV captured the sound of an early morning blast in Doncaster.

“It sounded like a gas explosion - it wasn't a farmer’s gun shooting, it was a lot louder

“I want to see if anyone else has heard it.

“I've asked my neighbours if they heard the bang and my neighbour over the road also heard it too.

"His partner also heard it on a number of occasions at the weekend around 7 and 8am.”

