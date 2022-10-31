Watch: Memories of Doncaster Sheffield Airport as base nears sad closure
The clock is ticking on Doncaster Sheffield Airport with the final flight set to land at the seemingly doomed base later this week.
Talks are still ongoing between owners Peel and an interested consortium, but operations are continuing to be wound down, with the final outward flights leaving over the weekend.
The final inbound flight is due to land on November 4.
From its days as RAF Finningley, seeing off plans to turn it into a prison and finally opening as a commercial airport in 2005, the departure of DSA from Doncaster is perhaps one of the most historic and saddest days in our history.
It was of course home to the world famous Vulcan bomber for many years too.
Take a look back at our video and picture gallery, from its early days right up to its last few days as we prepare to say farewell to DSA in its current form – and hope that a deal can still be struck.