Watch: Memories of Doncaster Sheffield Airport as base nears sad closure

Talks are still ongoing between owners Peel and an interested consortium, but operations are continuing to be wound down, with the final outward flights leaving over the weekend.

The final inbound flight is due to land on November 4.

From its days as RAF Finningley, seeing off plans to turn it into a prison and finally opening as a commercial airport in 2005, the departure of DSA from Doncaster is perhaps one of the most historic and saddest days in our history.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is just days away from closure.

It was of course home to the world famous Vulcan bomber for many years too.