Police and rescue crews were called to West End Lane in Rossington shortly before 9am this morning after the massive lorry tipped onto its side.

Video footage taken at the scene shows emergency workers using ladders to assess the situation while police cars can be seen sealing off the road.

Local resident Ian Peters, who witnessed the drama said: “Someone will be seriously injured one day.

The lorry overturned on West End Lane in Rossington. (Photo/Video: Ian Peters),

"Lorries and cars travel way too quickly along that stretch of road.

"We’ve been wanting the proposed linl road to be completed for a few years but it’s not happened. It is meant to be coming off the roundabout and connecting to the back end of the industrial estate, avoiding the need to go through the residential area, but it has not gone ahead yet.”