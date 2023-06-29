News you can trust since 1925
Watch: Hapless cake thief bares bum as shorts fall down in Doncaster garden centre raid

This is the moment a cake thief got more than he bargained for – when he ended up exposing his bare bum to CCTV cameras after his shorts fell down during a raid on a Doncaster garden centre.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 09:23 BST

Markham Grange Nursery has released footage of two men bosses say targeted the outdoor centre near Woodlands yesterday morning.

In the clip, a bare-chested man can be seen helping another man in a hi-viz coat as the pair lug a box full of cakes towards a dark blue getaway van.

But as the pair make off with their haul from outside the gates of the nursery in Long Lands Lane, the half naked man goes one step further, exposing his backside as his shorts slip down as he attempts to flee the scene.”

The man was seen exposing his backside to CCTV cameras as he fled a Doncaster garden centre. (Photo: Markham Grange Nursery).The man was seen exposing his backside to CCTV cameras as he fled a Doncaster garden centre. (Photo: Markham Grange Nursery).
The man was seen exposing his backside to CCTV cameras as he fled a Doncaster garden centre. (Photo: Markham Grange Nursery).
The footage begins with the man in a hi-viz jacket inspecting a large, dark coloured box dropped outside the centre’s gates. As he walks back towards the van, parked across the entrance to the site, the bare-chested man jumps out of the driver’s side and the pair run towards the package, before lugging it back to their vehicle.

Sharing the clip on Facebook, a spokesman for Markham Grange said: “If these two gents that stole our cake delivery this morning (Wednesday 28 June) return them, we would be happy to reward them with a new belt.

"Although if they have eaten all the cakes he may not need the belt ….. the bare cheek of it.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

