Watch: Footballers' get well message to 17 fans injured in A1 bus crash near Doncaster

Fans of Vanarama National League North side South Shields were returning from a game at Tamworth on Saturday when their minibus overturned on the motorway near to Darrington.

A major incident was declared with the air ambulance, paramedics, police and fire crews at the scene with the injured being ferried to hospitals across the region.

Seventeen people were injured – seven of them seriously – and police are trying to track down a white vehicle involved in the smash on the northbound carriageway at around 7pm and which also involved a black Skoda Fabia.

Now players have sent a touching message to fans as they recover.

Sharing the clip on Facebook, a South Shields FC spokesman said: “Everyone at South Shields Football Club would like to express their support to those affected by the events of Saturday evening.

“Here is a personal message from the team to show our support and to express our thoughts to our supporters.”

The clip sees the team telling the fans: “Hi everyone, we just wanted to send you a message to wish you all the best in your recovery.

"We were devasated to hear the news on Saturday and hopefully you’re back to take in a game soon.”

“All the best.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 7pm, a number of calls were received reporting a minibus had overturned on the northbound carriageway near junction 40 with passengers inside.

"The collision involved a black Skoda Fabia and an Iris single decker minibus.

"Initial enquiries suggest there is a third vehicle involved, a white car, which has not yet been identified.

"Enquiries into the circumstances regarding the collision remain ongoing.”