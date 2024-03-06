Watch: Fire crews at scene of huge blaze at former Doncaster school again tonight
Fire crews are at the scene of yet another huge blaze at a former Doncaster school tonight.
Teams from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are tackling the inferno at the former Danum Lower School site off Leger Way.
Video from the scene shows flames tearing through the building which has repeatedly come under attack from arsonists in recent years following the school’s closure.
Nearby residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed.
We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for details.