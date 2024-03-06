Watch: Fire crews at scene of huge blaze at former Doncaster school again tonight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teams from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are tackling the inferno at the former Danum Lower School site off Leger Way.

Video from the scene shows flames tearing through the building which has repeatedly come under attack from arsonists in recent years following the school’s closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearby residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed.