WATCH: Ferrybridge cooling towers demolition heard and felt 20 miles away in Doncaster
This is the dramatic moment three power station cooling towers were brought crashing down – with the demolition heard and felt 20 miles away in Doncaster.
The last three towers at Ferrybridge power station near Knottingley were blown up in a controlled explosion last night.
And people all over Doncaster reported hearing and feeling the blasts shortly before 8pm.
The 380ft (115m) high structures have long been a familiar landmark to drivers on the nearby A1(M).
It was one of the biggest power generators in Europe with coal-fired boilers producing enough electricity to power two million homes.
The plant shut in March 2016 having produced energy for more than 50 years and five towers were demolished in 2019.
In September last year, climate minister Alok Sharma pressed a button to demolish two chimney stacks and the main boiler house.
Ferrybridge C was the third coal-fired power station to be built on the site since 1924 and att its peak more than 900 people worked there.