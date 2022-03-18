WATCH: Ferrybridge cooling towers demolition heard and felt 20 miles away in Doncaster

The last three towers at Ferrybridge power station near Knottingley were blown up in a controlled explosion last night.

And people all over Doncaster reported hearing and feeling the blasts shortly before 8pm.

The 380ft (115m) high structures have long been a familiar landmark to drivers on the nearby A1(M).

The cooling towers at Ferrybridge come crashing down. (Video/photo: Daniel Pollard).

It was one of the biggest power generators in Europe with coal-fired boilers producing enough electricity to power two million homes.

The plant shut in March 2016 having produced energy for more than 50 years and five towers were demolished in 2019.

In September last year, climate minister Alok Sharma pressed a button to demolish two chimney stacks and the main boiler house.