WATCH: Eerie glimpse inside abandoned Doncaster cinema, frozen in time for 30 years

The ABC in Doncaster town centre has been falling into disrepair since its closure in 1992.

The ABC Cinema in Cleveland Street has lain silent since its closure in 1992.

Once, its auditoriums echoed to the sound of blockbuster movies and young moviegoers eagerly tucking into ice cream and Westler’s hot dogs.

But now the mammoth building is home to an infestation of pigeons, fading signs and decaying offices – although much of the building is still remarkably intact, with ice cream kiosks, toilets and even cinema screens still in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Urban explorer Donny Explorer has captured the fading interior of the cinema – latterly known as the Cannon Cinema – in a 27 minute video on YouTube, which has been viewed more than 5,000 times.

The clip begins in the cinema’s foyer, passing the old cash desk and concessions stand, before heading up the stairs to the cinema’s three screens.

While all the seats have been stripped from the auditoriums, some still have their screen in place – while other remnants, such as old telephones, ticket stubs and old cigarette packets can be found among the debris.

Built by Associated British Cinemas as a replacement for their Picture House Cinema which had opened in 1914, it opened on 18 May 1967 with Omar Sharif in Doctor Zhivago.

Closed in January 1981 for conversion into a triple screen, it re-opened with seating in the three screens for 477, 201 and 135 respectively

The Cannon Group took control in the mid-1980’s and it was re-named Cannon and it closed on 18 June 1992, screening its opening film Doctor Zhivago once more.

The time capsule building still includes ice cream price lists from 1992, as well as projection rooms – and even a rack of old projector reels.

The host tells the camera: “It’s so eerie – it’s weird to be inside a soundproofed building on your own.”

At one stage, he even makes it onto the roof of the building, taking in panoramic views of Doncaster town centre and overlooking Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

You can watch the video in full HERE