Watch: Driver and pregnant fiancee attacked by three men after Doncaster car smash

This is the shocking moment a driver and his pregant fiancee were attacked by three men after a minor collision between two cars in Doncaster.

The 28-year-old motorist suffered cuts and bruises, injuries to his ribs and had his mobile phone stolen after his Volvo was involved in a minor collision with a black Honda travelling along the other direction along The Avenue in Bentley.

His 29-year-old fiancee escaped unhurt but was left shaken by the incident.

The driver suffered head and rib injuries in the attack in Bentley following a minor collision.

He said: “The driver grabbed my phone out my hand and smashed it on the ground but then my pregnant fiancé took a short video of them which the driver didn't take well and kicked off, started swearing at her, got out of their car and kicked the driver’s side door of our car.

"He then proceeded to go after my pregnant fiancé with the intent to hurt her and my unborn baby so I stepped between them with the driver of the Honda still trying to get to her which is when I pushed the driver and the fighting immediately took place.

"In order to make sure my pregnant fiance did not get hurt I took all their attention off of her and onto me.”

Dashcam footage shows the two vehicles approaching each other before an impact can be heard, with the black Honda reportedly clipping the wing mirror of the vehicle.

Drivers of both vehicles were filmed stopping – but as the Volvo driver asks for insurance details and attempts to take photos of the other vehicle along with its occupants, he is attacked.

The attack happened in broad daylight on Monday.

The driver said: “We were travelling down The Avenue after walking the dog.

“They smashed our car’s wing mirror - even though we tried to moved out of their way, they didn't care.

"The Honda reversed back and we asked them for insurance details to which the driver said “I don’t have a licence or insurance” so I tried to take a photograph of the car number plate.

He added: “No one in the surrounding area bothered to call the police or come forward to help us out.

"So as the fighting started, my fiancé called the police.

"The driver and his two passengers managed to get me onto the floor and proceeded to punch and kick me.

"Then when they were satisfied, they grabbed my phone from the ground got into the car, attempted to run me over and then drove off. “

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.37pm on 18 December to reports of a road traffic collision and assault in the Bentley area of Doncaster.

“It is reported that a man in a white Volvo was driving down The Avenue when a black Honda clipped his wing mirror.

“The man got out of his vehicle and spoke to the other driver about the collision before he was reportedly assaulted by three men who got out of the Honda.

“He suffered a cut to his forehead as well as an injury to his ribs and had his mobile phone stolen from him.”