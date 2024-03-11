Watch: Dramatic moment teenager arrested by police after Doncaster gun shop raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

18-year-old Kodi Singleton has now been locked up for over two years after he was stopped in the act by officers who raced to apprehend him.

On the evening of 13 January this year, an urgent 999 call alerted officers to a break-in at a gun shop on Ash Holt Industrial Estate in Finningley – and when officers arrived, they managed to stop him fleeing the scene with his haul.

Firearms officers raced to the scene and spotted a black Honda trying to escape the industrial compound.

Kodi Singleton was arrested by police at the scene.

Using specialist tactics, they managed to block the Honda to prevent it from leaving the area before opening the door and arresting the balaclava-clad man driving the vehicle.

That man was teenager Singleton, who was pulled from the vehicle and detained by officers who then searched the Honda and found a box full of shotgun cartridges.

These were confirmed as being stolen from the gun shop, with Singleton having entered the shop by removing a metal cage and window.

A number of air weapons and ammunition were piled outside the shop but the arrival of officers meant none of these items were stolen.

Kodi Singleton is now behind bars following the raid.

A second vehicle which was spotted at the compound but managed to escape has since been recovered with three air weapons found inside it.

Singleton, of Bootham Crescent, Stainforth, was arrested and taken into custody before being charged with burglary.

He pleaded guilty to the offence at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 15 January and was sentenced to two years and one month in a young offenders institution at Sheffield Crown Court last Tuesday (5 March).

PC Sam Graham, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "The quick response of our officers resulted in Singleton being apprehended at the scene and prevented multiple firearms from potentially ending up in the wrong hands.

"We will not tolerate gun crime in our communities and we remain committed to removing dangerous firearms and ammunitions from our streets in order to keep South Yorkshire a safe place for people to live, visit, work and stay.

"If you are concerned about firearms and have any information you want to pass on to us, please do so.

"It doesn't matter how small or trivial it may seem - we value all information passed on to us and your intelligence is crucial in helping us tackle gun crime."

You can get in touch with South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report information to officers via the online chat or online portal which can be accessed here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

If you want to stay anonymous and not give out your personal details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers through their dedicated UK call centre by calling 0800 555 111 where you can pass information onto police anonymously.