WATCH: Dramatic moment car spins out of control and demolishes wall in Doncaster

CCTV cameras captured the moment the silver car left the road in a residential street in Conisbrough and totally demolished a brick wall.

The car can be seen driving into Chambers Avenue in Conisbrough from the direction of Leslie Avenue.

Instead of negotiating the bend, the vehicle mounts the pavement and smashes into a garden wall.

The car demolishes a brick wall after spinning out of control in Conisbrough.

As bricks and debris scatter, the impact of the smash momentarily lifts the rear end of the car off the road.

The driver then briefly attempts to reverse away from the wrecked wall as a number of passers by are seen racing to help.

One man can be seen at the driver’s side window trying to help the driver as the clip ends.