Watch: Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Protest plane takes to skies over region

The light aircraft, trailing the banner ‘SaveDSA – Sign The Petition’ flew over Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield and parts of North Nottinghamshire after taking off at noon.

People all over South Yorkshire reported spotting the plane trailing its bright red message.

The aircraft had originally been scheduled to take off on Sunday but the protest was cancelled at the last minute after adverse weather scuppered the plans.

The plane took to the skies across the region this afternoon. (Photo/video: Zoey Johnson).

Organiser Gary Jackson set up a crowdfunding campaign for the £1,000 cost of the flight aimed at pressing home the petition campaign to save the airport which has been threatened with closure by owners Peel. Sign HERE

It comes after Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard revealed that they are in advanced talks with an ‘extremely serious’ consortium prepared to step in and save the airport which opened in 2005.