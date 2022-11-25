Watch: Air ambulance lands at Cusworth Hall following reports of injured woman
The air ambulance has landed at Doncaster’s historic Cusworth Hall this afternoon following reports of a serious emergency incident.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was filmed landing on the hill in front of the country hall earlier this afternoon, with a land ambulance also in attendance.
Footage from the scene showed a number of paramedics making their way to the bottom of the steep hill at Cusworth, carrying medical equipment, including a stretcher.
The clip also shows a land ambulance in a car park near to the scene of the incident, with its blue lights flashing.
Most Popular
The parkland at the popular tourist attraction leads down to a large lake at the bottom of the hill.
One eyewitness described the scene as ‘dramatic’ and said that crews were rushing to ‘assist a lady with an injury.’
We have contacted both the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.
Video courtersy of @mrlukeprice/Twitter.