Watch: Air ambulance lands at Cusworth Hall following reports of injured woman

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was filmed landing on the hill in front of the country hall earlier this afternoon, with a land ambulance also in attendance.

Footage from the scene showed a number of paramedics making their way to the bottom of the steep hill at Cusworth, carrying medical equipment, including a stretcher.

The clip also shows a land ambulance in a car park near to the scene of the incident, with its blue lights flashing.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed at Cusworth Hall. Photo/video: @mrlukeprice/Twitter)

The parkland at the popular tourist attraction leads down to a large lake at the bottom of the hill.

One eyewitness described the scene as ‘dramatic’ and said that crews were rushing to ‘assist a lady with an injury.’

We have contacted both the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.