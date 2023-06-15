Warnings issued after police find three young girls swimming in Doncaster canal
Officers discovered the girls – aged 12, 14 and 17 – swimming in the canal at Thorne and hauled them out.
A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Open water is dangerous.
"It may look like an inviting way to cool down from the hot weather, but please do not make the mistake and swim in open water.
"It is very cold and will take you by surprise, not to mention the unknown dangers that lurk beneath the surface.
"We attended a beautiful location in Thorne to find three young females swimming in the canal. They were unaware of the danger they had put themselves in.
"All three girls were retuned to parents with some stern advice on water safety.”
"Fingers crossed the nice weather continues, but please do not give in to temptation and swim in the canal."