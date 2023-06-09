One of the main hazards of disposable BBQs is the risk of starting a fire if they are not disposed of correctly.

The BBQs can smoulder unnoticed for hours and set fire to waste bins and refuse collection vehicles.

To help prevent accidents and danger to waste operatives, people are being asked to take a few, simple precautions to keep everyone safe.

Warning about using disposable bbqs

 Never put hot embers into your bin.

 Disposable BBQs should be dowsed fully with water and then left overnight or for at least four hours before being disposed of as they can stay hot for a couple of days. Many fires start due to the heat from leftover disposable BBQs, rather than the flames themselves.

 Do not dispose of them in the recycling bin, as they cannot be recycled. Once completely cold, they should be placed in the household waste bin.

 Remember, ash and embers can still be very hot even if they appear unlit, so take extra care when handling the BBQ. Do not move it immediately after use or after it has been

extinguished. It can take a long time for the BBQ to cool down enough to safely move.

 Care should be taken when using disposable BBQs in the countryside. Never leave them unattended and make sure they are fully out and have gone completely cold after use.

Last year some retailers announced they would no longer be stocking disposable BBQs following a series of fires.

This summer there have already been destructive moorland fires where BBQs are believed to have been the cause.

Abi Reid, who is based at the BDR household waste treatment facility at Manvers, said: “As the summer season gets underway there is an increase in the use of disposable BBQs. For anyone using them we would urge you to make sure they are properly extinguished before you throw them away or the consequences can be very dangerous.