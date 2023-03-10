The M1 is closed in both directions between junctions 30 and 31 due to the incident that began at 1.05pm today (Friday 10 March) on the northbound carriageway.

The fire service advises that this is likely to be a protracted operation to extinguish the fire and that the road will need to remain closed for several hours.

There are currently delays of around 45 minutes and congestion of four miles. A diversion route is being established.