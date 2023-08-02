Warning as Doncaster war memorial escapes damage as blaze breaks out
Flames erupted near to the memorial in Edenthorpe, with a hedge behind the monument on Thorne Road going up in flames in a late night incident towards the end of last month.
Susan Tate, whose husband Phil captured the incident on camera shared the image on social media to warn of the dangers.
She said: “Please be extra careful when discarding cigarettes.
“Even though we have had high rainfall over the past couple of weeks, this happened late at night after someone carelessly discarded a cigarette.
"Not only could it have endangered someone's life but it also used up fire brigade and police resources that could have been utilised elsewhere.”
The incident took place shortly before midnight on July 27.
The war memorial was erected in 2015 with the help of funds and resources from the local community as well as families of the fallen.