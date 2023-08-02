Flames erupted near to the memorial in Edenthorpe, with a hedge behind the monument on Thorne Road going up in flames in a late night incident towards the end of last month.

Susan Tate, whose husband Phil captured the incident on camera shared the image on social media to warn of the dangers.

She said: “Please be extra careful when discarding cigarettes.

The blaze rages at Edenthorpe War Memorial. (Photo: Phil Tate).

“Even though we have had high rainfall over the past couple of weeks, this happened late at night after someone carelessly discarded a cigarette.

"Not only could it have endangered someone's life but it also used up fire brigade and police resources that could have been utilised elsewhere.”

The incident took place shortly before midnight on July 27.