News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Warning as Doncaster war memorial escapes damage as blaze breaks out

This was the dramatic scene after a blaze broke out near to a Doncaster war memorial.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 14:48 BST

Flames erupted near to the memorial in Edenthorpe, with a hedge behind the monument on Thorne Road going up in flames in a late night incident towards the end of last month.

Susan Tate, whose husband Phil captured the incident on camera shared the image on social media to warn of the dangers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Please be extra careful when discarding cigarettes.

The blaze rages at Edenthorpe War Memorial. (Photo: Phil Tate).The blaze rages at Edenthorpe War Memorial. (Photo: Phil Tate).
The blaze rages at Edenthorpe War Memorial. (Photo: Phil Tate).
Most Popular

“Even though we have had high rainfall over the past couple of weeks, this happened late at night after someone carelessly discarded a cigarette.

"Not only could it have endangered someone's life but it also used up fire brigade and police resources that could have been utilised elsewhere.”

The incident took place shortly before midnight on July 27.

The war memorial was erected in 2015 with the help of funds and resources from the local community as well as families of the fallen.

Related topics:Doncaster