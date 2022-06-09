Warning after man spotted committing sex act near playground in Doncaster park

A widely shared social media post says that the man, a cyclist, was spotted near to Sandall Park on Monday at around 5.45pm.

The post said: “This bloke was masturbating on a bench near Sandall Park, looking at the children playing on the park.

"He stopped when he saw me staring and I thought I must have been mistaken for what I was seeing – I thought he’d come off his bike and hurt his b**** or something.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was reportedly spotted committing a sex act near to Sandall Park.

"He got on his bike and came past me saying ‘he had had a good w*** and he was p*****.”

“He then rode off up Thorne Road toward Wheatley Hills.

"He was about 5’10”, 6ft tall, thin build, mousy brown hair and I’d say mid thirty to forty years old.”