Warning after man spotted committing sex act near playground in Doncaster park

A widely shared social media post says that the man, a cyclist, was spotted near to Sandall Park on Monday at around 5.45pm.
The post said: “This bloke was masturbating on a bench near Sandall Park, looking at the children playing on the park.
"He stopped when he saw me staring and I thought I must have been mistaken for what I was seeing – I thought he’d come off his bike and hurt his b**** or something.
"He got on his bike and came past me saying ‘he had had a good w*** and he was p*****.”
“He then rode off up Thorne Road toward Wheatley Hills.
"He was about 5’10”, 6ft tall, thin build, mousy brown hair and I’d say mid thirty to forty years old.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.