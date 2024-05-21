Warning after man spotted committing sex act in popular Doncaster park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A warning has been issued after a man was spotted performing a sex act in a popular Doncaster park.

The incident is said to have taken place at Hexthorpe Flatts park at around 5pm yesterday (Monday).

A post shared on social media said: “Ladies and children, be vigilant at Hexthorpe Park – man pleasuring himself while my partner was walking with our baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is the second time it’s happened but police aren’t interested.”

The incident took place at Hexthorpe Flatts park.

“Both times are in The Dell area.

“Today was 5pm at the bench next to bird cages. He got up and ran off when she confronted him.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.