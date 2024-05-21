Warning after man spotted committing sex act in popular Doncaster park
The incident is said to have taken place at Hexthorpe Flatts park at around 5pm yesterday (Monday).
A post shared on social media said: “Ladies and children, be vigilant at Hexthorpe Park – man pleasuring himself while my partner was walking with our baby.
“This is the second time it’s happened but police aren’t interested.”
“Both times are in The Dell area.
“Today was 5pm at the bench next to bird cages. He got up and ran off when she confronted him.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre to report information in confidence without having to leave your details on 0800 555 111.
