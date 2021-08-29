Warning after drug needles discovered at popular Doncaster outdoor space
A warning has been issued after used drug syringes were found at one of Doncaster’s most popular outdoor spots.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 11:06 am
Updated
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 11:07 am
The dirty needles were found on Town Fields and a Facebook post said: “I just wanted to let everyone know to be careful.
"I've just come to walk the dog and my sons are kicking a ball around. We found needles hidden in the grass. I know its common sense to take care on large areas of grass but wanted to bring it to everyone's attention again.”