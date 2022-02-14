Warning after drug needles found dumped in Doncaster cemetery
Warnings have been issued after discarded drug needles were found in a clean-up operation at a Doncaster cemetery.
Volunteers discovered the discarded syringes during a regular clean up at Hyde Park Cemetery.
A spokesman for Friends of Hyde Park Cemetery said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us for our work morning today.
"Unfortunately there is evidence of drug use in the cemetery including needles and also a felled tree at the bottom perimeter.
"These have been reported to the council but please take care when visiting the cemetery.”
People have been urged to report any issues with the cemetery to the group or to Doncaster Council.
Incidents can be reported to Doncaster Council HERE
Opened in 1856, the cemetery is the town’s oldest municipal graveyards and is the last resting place of a number of the town’s leading dignataries, including Joe Duddington, the driver of the Doncaster-build steam loco Mallard when it broke the world speed record.