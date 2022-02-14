Volunteers discovered the discarded syringes during a regular clean up at Hyde Park Cemetery.

A spokesman for Friends of Hyde Park Cemetery said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us for our work morning today.

"Unfortunately there is evidence of drug use in the cemetery including needles and also a felled tree at the bottom perimeter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers found drug syringes in Hyde Park Cemetery.

"These have been reported to the council but please take care when visiting the cemetery.”

People have been urged to report any issues with the cemetery to the group or to Doncaster Council.

Incidents can be reported to Doncaster Council HERE