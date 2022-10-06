Warning after contents of Doncaster bin lorry burst into flames
Fire chiefs have warned Doncaster residents to take care when disposing of rubbish after the contents of a bin lorry caught fire.
By Darren Burke
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 9:33 am
Fire crews from Thorne Fire Station were called to Foster Road to extinguish a pile of rubbish in the street after fire broke out.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Well done to firefighters from Thorne who dealt with a fire involving bin lorry contents.
"Be careful what you’re sticking in your bins, people!”