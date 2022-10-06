News you can trust since 1925
Warning after contents of Doncaster bin lorry burst into flames

Fire chiefs have warned Doncaster residents to take care when disposing of rubbish after the contents of a bin lorry caught fire.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 9:33 am - 1 min read

Fire crews from Thorne Fire Station were called to Foster Road to extinguish a pile of rubbish in the street after fire broke out.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Well done to firefighters from Thorne who dealt with a fire involving bin lorry contents.

"Be careful what you’re sticking in your bins, people!”

Crews tackle the bin lorry fire in Thorne.
