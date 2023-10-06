News you can trust since 1925
Wanted Surrey man could be in Doncaster say police, as hunt launched

A man wanted by police in the Surrey area could be in Doncaster, officers have said as a hunt is launched.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST
Surrey Police are appealing for help to find John Casey, 24, from Egham, wanted on breach of bail conditions.

He is described as white, medium build, with dark hair and facial hair, although he may be shaven. He also has links to Grantham, Lincolnshire.

If you see him, do not approach him but contact police. You can also message with info quoting PR/45230100114.

Related topics:SurreyDoncasterGranthamLincolnshire