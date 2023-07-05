News you can trust since 1925
Wanted man could be in Doncaster say police, as manhunt is extended

A wanted man could be in Doncaster, police have said as an appeal to track him down is extended.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST

Police in Bradford are hunting Dominic Brannan, who is wanted for failing to comply with notification requirements, criminal damage and an outstanding warrant.

Brannan, 45, was residing in the Bradford area until he was evicted on 17 May 2023 following alleged criminal damage.

He was seen in the Wetherby area of West Yorkshire on 19 May but has not been seen since.

Police across the UK are hunting Dominic Brannan.
Most Popular

Brannan has previously travelled extensively within the UK and has links to Leeds, York, Doncaster, Dover and Liverpool.

Numerous extensive enquiries have so far failed to locate him.

He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, heavy build, with closely cropped fair hair.

Anyone with information that will assist in locating him is asked to contact police in Bradford on 101, or by using the LiveChat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

