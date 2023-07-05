Police in Bradford are hunting Dominic Brannan, who is wanted for failing to comply with notification requirements, criminal damage and an outstanding warrant.

Brannan, 45, was residing in the Bradford area until he was evicted on 17 May 2023 following alleged criminal damage.

He was seen in the Wetherby area of West Yorkshire on 19 May but has not been seen since.

Police across the UK are hunting Dominic Brannan.

Brannan has previously travelled extensively within the UK and has links to Leeds, York, Doncaster, Dover and Liverpool.

Numerous extensive enquiries have so far failed to locate him.

He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, heavy build, with closely cropped fair hair.

Anyone with information that will assist in locating him is asked to contact police in Bradford on 101, or by using the LiveChat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus