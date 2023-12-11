Walls and trees down and flooding as Storms Elin and Fergus batter Doncaster

Trees, walls and fences were brought crashing down and a flood alert remains in place for Doncaster as Storm Elin and Storm Fergus battered the city with strong winds and torrential rain.

Yellow weather warnings were in place from the Met Office across Doncaster for wind and heavy rain and a flood alert remains in place for the River Don between Hexthorpe and Stainforth.

A number of roads have also been closed due to flooding.

Brick walls were sent tumbling in several areas of Doncaster, while residents also reported fences blown down by strong winds.

Trees were brought down across Doncaster as Storms Elin and Fergus battered Doncaster. (Photo: Sandall Park).

And trees were sent tumbling in Sandall Park, Sprotbrough, Mexborough and other locations across the borough.

The flood alert remains on the Lower River Don catchment between Hexthorpe and Stainforth.

An Envrionment Agency spokesman said: "River levels on the Lower River Don are falling after last night’s rain but remain high.

"They will continue to fall throughout the day but another band of rain is forecast overnight tonight with further showers tomorrow.

"This rainfall will cause river levels to rise again from tomorrow morning and therefore, this Flood Alert remains in force.

"We are not currently expecting rivers to reach the same levels as they have over the last few days. The Jubilee flood gates are currently closed. We will continue to monitor rainfall and river levels closely.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”

Meanwhile, City of Doncaster Council has issued details of a number of road closures in place across Doncaster due to flooding.

Thorpe Bank (from Thorpe Lane to Fordstead Lane) and Fordstead Lane (between Thorpe Bank and Ea Beck) are currently closed, a spokesman said.

Jubilee Bridge, Thorne and Greys Bridge, Old Doncaster Road, Denaby are also shut because of the levels of the River Don.