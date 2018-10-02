Walks: Great Ayton,  taking in Captain Cook’s Monument and the distinctive  Roseberry Topping Hill

Dearne Valley Walking Group made their second visit in two weeks to North Yorkshire on Saturday as eleven walkers, comprising of ten adults and one child, completed a 6.53 mile circuit from Great Ayton, taking in Captain Cook’s Monument and the distinctive hill Roseberry Topping.

Once we had overcome the confusion of waiting for a Gary to arrive and subsequently finding out Gary was actually Rob who was already with us we got on our way!

Leaving the picturesque village of Great Ayton via Station Road we made our may past the rather remote local station and over the railway line. We then took a right turn to follow a path which took us slowly up hill past Round Hill to Ayton Banks Wood. At this point the path became rather steep, leading to some rather loud groans from our group.

After completing the steep climb the path levelled out as it reached Easby Moor and me made our way across open ground to Captain Cook’s Monument where we stopped to admire the view and the monument as well as having a group photograph taken. The 18 metre high monument was erected by Whitby banker Robert Campion in 1827 in memory of the celebrated circumnavigator Captain James Cook.

Our route then took us onto the Cleveland Way across Little Ayton Moor, passing the location of an aircraft crash in 1940 where an RAF Lockheed Hudson NR-E from Thornaby Aerodrome crashed. We then dropped down Cockshaw Hill to cross a road and then had a short, steep ascent up to Great Ayton Moor as we continued along the Cleveland Way, with an excellent view of Roseberry Topping on our left.

We continued on to Newton Moor where the Cleveland Way continued to the right and we were to take a path to the left to take us to Roseberry Topping. Before proceeding we took a short lunch break in the shelter of a wall and then continued, taking a short detour to take in Little Roseberry Hill before ascending Roseberry Topping itself. Here we posed for the obligatory group photo and took in the panoramic views.

We descended Roseberry Topping by retracing our steps slightly and then taking a steep path on the right. After starting this descent we realised we really ought to have continued a little further before taking another less steep path on the right which was to join up with the path we had taken. Several of our group opted to take this easier option before joining back up with the rest of the group at the foot of the hill.

A gradual descent followed as we passed a shooting box as we followed a path towards Cliff Rigg Quarry and then continued to descend through Cliff Ridge Wood and Rye Hill before crossing the railway line and passing Cleveland Lodge as we emerged back in Great Ayton where most of our group visited the Royal Oak pub for a post walk pint.

Well done to the 11 people who completed this walk and welcome to Lynne Green who walked with Dearne Valley Walking Group for the first time.

On Sunday our group enjoyed a lovely 5.3 miles family walk from Oxspring crossing Black Moor to reach Hunshelf Bank. From here, walking along the bank side, were some fabulous views of the surrounding area in the autumn sunshine.

After pausing at the viewing point just outside Green Moor we walked into the village passing Trunce Farm en route for the River Don and the mighty stepping stones which our party negotiated with ease, returning to Black Moor where it was just a short distance to Oxspring and the end of the walk.

Well done to the seven adults and four children who completed this family walk and a big hello to Max Latto and Mark Willis who walked with us for the first time Dearne Valley Walking Group’s forthcoming walks include our 7.5 mile Bronte Classic Walk on Sunday October 7.

This starts from Bronte Parsonage Museum, Church Street, Haworth, Keighley, BD22 8DR.

To join us on any of our walks please contact David Kirk via email on walk@dvwg.org.uk or on 07904 010347. All our forthcoming walks can be found on our website at dvwg.org.uk.