A vulnerable teenager is missing from her home in Doncaster.

Hannah Tarry, aged 16, ran away from school today and was last seen in Willow Crescent in Thorne at 11.12am when she dumped her bag and ran.

Her mum said: “She is a vulnerable young adult. She lives in Rossington with her dad.

“We are growing very concerned for her safety and her welfare due to her current mental state. Me (mum), her dad and step mum are worried out our minds.

Have you seen Hannah?

"She is well known for bus hopping and begging people for money for bus fare. Please if you see her please contact me and most definitely contact Doncaster Police ASAP as the police are involved and are looking for her also.”

Hannah was last seen wearing black leggings, black shoes and a black crop top and a puffy black Canada coat with fur trim.