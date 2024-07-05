Voter turnout has reduced across Doncaster since 2019
The Doncaster North constituency has seen a reduction of almost 11 percent, the largest decrease of the three constituencies announced so far.
Some 45.1 percent of the electorate voted in the constituency, in comparison to 56.37 in 2019.
Turnout was 50.14 percent in Doncaster Central, compared to 58.43 percent in 2019.
The new Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme constituency saw a turnout of 55.97 percent.
The former Don Valley constituency, which held several of the same wards, had a turnout of 60.37 percent in 2019 in comparison.
Turnout for the new Rawmarsh and Conisbrough constituency is yet to be announced, with the count taking place in Rotherham.
The new constituency holds several wards that were formerly in Don Valley.
Election results are expected in Doncaster at around 5am, with Rawmarsh and Conisbrough results expected at around 3:30am.