Ballot boxes have arrived at Doncaster Racecourse, with three constituency results set to be announced in the early hours of the morning.

Counting is underway for two of Doncaster’s constituencies following the closure of polls nationwide at 10pm.

Ballot boxes have been delivered from Doncaster Central and Doncaster North, with votes from Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme set to arrive shortly.

The results of all constituencies will be announced at around 5am.

Vote count underway in Doncaster as Labour landslide predicted.

Results of a local by-election in the Town ward will also be announced beforehand.

Votes for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough will be counted in Rotherham, with a result expected at around 3:30am.

An exit poll by Ipsos has predicted that Labour will win a landslide majority with 410 seats.

Conservatives are predicted to retain 131 seats, with Liberal Democrats in third with 61 seats.