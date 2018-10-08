Volunteer help needed for meetings in Doncaster

Leading sight loss charity, the Macular Society, is urging volunteers to come forward to run the group’s monthly meetings in Doncaster.

The Macular Society is appealing for anyone living locally who would be willing to give up some of their time to help organise and run the meetings with help from the charity’s services and volunteering team.

The Doncaster Macular Support Group meets on the third Monday of every month, from 10.30am-12.30pm, at the Partially Sighted Society, 1 Bennetthorpe, Doncaster DN2 6AA. It is one of more than 400 groups of its kind in the UK offering vital information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease. The group will hold its next meeting on Monday October 15.

Macular Society regional manager, Joanne Reader, said: “The Doncaster Macular Support Group provides a real lifeline for people with sight loss. The peer support offered by the groups is absolutely vital – it’s incredibly reassuring for people to know that there are others who truly understand their situation.

“With more than 200 people in the UK being diagnosed with macular disease every day, the existence of our support groups has never been more important. The Doncaster group is very well established, with around 25 members regularly attending meetings, so we urgently need to recruit new volunteers to ensure it continues to flourish.”

For more information about the Doncaster Macular Support Group, please contact Joanne Reader on 07376 398 916, or email joanne.reader@macularsociety.org address.

For more on macular degeneration, call the Macular Society’s Helpline on 0300 3030 111.