Visa customers in Sheffield report payment problems as company investigates 'service disruption'

Visa card payments are failing across the UK and Europe, with customers in Sheffield also reporting problems.

Visa users have taken to social media to complain, and it is understood the Bank of England is aware of the issue and is in touch with the firm.

The company released a statement a short time ago saying it was 'working towards resolving the problem'.

A Visa spokesman said: "Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption.

"This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed.

"We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation."

HSBC's UK Twitter account have also replied to customer queries on Twitter over the issue.

They said: "We believe there may have recently been issues with Visa's payments processing.

"From what we understand there are still intermittent issues but services are slowly recovering."