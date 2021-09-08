Virgin Media users across Doncaster warned of potential cuts as works carried out

Virgin Media has warned customers in Doncaster of potential disruption.

Customers in a number of areas in the town have received emails and text alerts warning of potential problems over the next few days.

The message reads: “Just a quick reminder that we’re carrying out essential works to improve our network which might interrupt your services.

"We’ll get you back up and running as soon as possible.

A page on the firm’s website says the work may impact on TV, broadband and phone services.

It added: “Thanks in advance for your patience, as you might see some disruption to your service while we improve our network.”

The company is the UK’s main cable provider and has nearly five million cable customers, of whom around 3.79 million are supplied with its television services, around 4.2 million with broadband internet services and around 4.1 million with fixed-line phone services.