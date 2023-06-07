News you can trust since 1925
Vile Doncaster rapist jailed after string of sex attacks and violent assaults

A vile Doncaster sex attacker who subjected his terrified victims to a string of rapes and violent assaults has been jailed.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:54 BST

44-year-old Simon Williams brutally attacked his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, last year.

He raped her multiple times and subjected her to a serious assault, resulting in facial injuries, bruising to her body and knife marks on her back.

He has been jailed for 15 years after admitting the attacks.

Simon Williams is beginning a 15 year sentence for rape.
Simon Williams is beginning a 15 year sentence for rape.
Investigating Officer Alexandra Storey, from Doncaster’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team, said: “The victim in this case was viciously and violently beaten, raped and threatened with continued violence if she did not submit to Williams’ aggression.

“This was a terrifying ordeal, and I am indebted to the victim for her bravery and courage in disclosing to police the horrific nature of Williams’ crimes.

“He has formally accepted responsibility for his offending before the courts and I am pleased he has been handed a lengthy sentence in recognition of the severity of his crimes.”

Williams, formerly of Armthorpe, Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday 5 June, where he was given a 20-year extended sentence with a prison term of 15 years.

He pleaded guilty to several charges of rape, assault by penetration and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

He was also subject to an indefinite restraining order and Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Anyone wanting to report rape or sexual assault in Doncaster can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

