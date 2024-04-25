Vigil held for missing Doncaster area teen a month on from disappearance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

19-year-old Jacob Crompton was last seen in the Retford area on March 24 with extensive searches carried out for the teen in the Bawtry and Misterton areas as well as other parts of North Nottinghamshire.

On Wednesday night, family and friends held a moment of silent reflection a month on from his disappearance.

Police are continue to search for Jacob who failed to return home after a night out in Retford, with his disappearance triggering widespread land and river searches.

"Jacob’s disappearance has left his parents, siblings and wider family circle utterly devastated. On March 24 without warning, their world came crashing down around them," a statement on the Find Jacob Facebook page read.

Jacob’s family, friends, colleagues and the wider community came together at St Joseph’s Church in Retford for the vigil.

In an update on the investigation, a spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Land and river searches are still taking place daily looking for missing Jacob and we are keeping the family updated."

His mum Nicola Crompton said the disappearance was "completely out of character for him not to return home after a night out".

The 19-year-old is around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short, dark, mousy hair. He was last seen wearing a North Face anorak, a hoodie, jeans and distinctive navy blue Nike Air Max trainers.

Nottinghamshire Police previously said that it was thought Jacob had walked towards King's Park in Retford at around 12.22am on March 24, with a member of the public seen on CCTV walking the same route.

Footage around where Jacob was last seen showed a grey Vauxhall Corsa and a person walking towards the park at around 2am, with the vehicle entering an adjacent car park at the front of Sports Direct at 2.03am.

