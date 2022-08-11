Video: Watch the Yorkshire Wildlife Park's new arrivals - baby giant otter triplets

The triplets are sure to become visitor favourites when they venture out into their reserve in a few weeks time.
The giant otter family is part of the European breeding programme and important Ambassadors for their species in Brazil.
Bonita (the triplet’s big sister) was the first giant otter cub born at the park in 2020.
The species is endangered in its native Amazonian rain forests due to deforestation, water pollution and hunting.