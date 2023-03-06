Video: Two cars collide outside Doncaster supermarket at notorious road junction
This was the aftermath after two cars collided outside a Doncaster supermarket at one of the city’s most notorious road junctions.
By Darren Burke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 11:18am
It is understood there were no serious injuries in the collision which took place near to the Aldi supermarket in Athron Street on Friday market.
The Holmes Market junction has seen numerous road collisions over the years, with Beckett Road, Queens Road, Athron Street, Kings Road, Broxholme Lane, Church Way and Wheatley Hall Road all meeting.We have asked police for further details.