Video: Stranded motorist 'terrified' after 'creepy' man launches bizarre rant in Doncaster city centre

Driver Karl Faulkner was forced to call the police and repeatedly sounded his vehicle’s horn in fear after the man approached his stranded vehicle in Hall Gate in the early hours of last Monday and began making aggressive gestures towards him through the glass.

Mr Faulkner, who was awaiting breakdown recovery from the AA, filmed the incident and says that the man was ‘threatening to slit his throat’ – and that police seemed uninterested when they eventually attended the scene.

In two separate pieces of footage, the man, dressed in a white hoodie, white and blue baseball cap and grey joggers and unsteady on his feet, can be seen shouting at Mr Faulkner, although he is unintelligble in the clips.

The 'creepy' man left a driver stranded in Doncaster city centre 'terrified.'

He is then seen without the hoodie and dressed in a blue and white t-shirt, with Mr Faulkner repeatedly telling him to ‘go away.’

At one point, the man crouches down at the side of the broken down vehicle, with Mr Faulkner shouting: “Oi, what you doing?” before sounding his horn continuously in a bid to make the man move away.

The footage begins with the man crossing Hall Gate from outside the Slug and Lettuce pub and tapping on the window of Mr Faulkner’s van.

Pretending to be on the phone, but actually filming the encounter, Mr Faulkner captured the man gesticulating his arms around wildly to the camera and making a series of bizarre gestures, including sticking his tongue out, blowing kisses to the camera and sticking fingers in both of his ears.

He can also be seen making boxing stances towards the camera, gurning and laughing and repeatedly fidddling with his clothes and mouthing at the camera.

He is eventually seen staggering off in the direction of Efe’s takeaway.

Describing the incident, which took place at around 1am on Monday, Mr Faulkner said: “I found myself in a terrifying situation when my van malfunctioned.

"As I waited for the AA's arrival, a creepy man incessantly harassed me, even threatening to slit my throat.

"Despite contacting the police three times, they proved unhelpful and failed to apprehend the individual.

"The AA's expected time of arrival was 8am, even though I alerted them to my vulnerable situation.

"When South Yorkshire Police eventually arrived, they witnessed the man at my vehicle's window but took no action against him.

"After repeatedly pleading with him to leave, they departed without speaking with me. Thankfully, my brother came to my aid, and I arrived home safely around 5:30 am.”

Mr Faulkner, who was travelling back from a gig in Barnsley when his vehicle broke down, was towed home by his brother.

He said he has since been paid £50 as gesture of goodwill by the AA, but was disappointed with the police and added: “I just can’t believe what is happening to our once lovely town.”

