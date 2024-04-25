Video: Sneak peek inside Doncaster's historic Corn Exchange as £5m upgrade continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Markets has shared a video of the ongoing works to overhaul the Victorian building which has been the centrepiece of the city’s market for more than 150 years.

And bosses are keen to see a string of new traders inside the building when it re-opens later this year.

A spokesman said: “Attention to all creatives, artisans, and innovators!

Work to upgrade Doncaster's historic Corn Exchange is ongoing.

"Something extraordinary is in the works in Doncaster, and we want you to be a part of it.

“The refurbished Corn Exchange, set to open later this year, is on the lookout for passionate traders to infuse their magic into this historic space.

"Don't miss the chance to be a pioneer in the city's next creative hub.

"Elevate your business in an environment where history meets innovation.

"Apply now and let your craft shine in the Doncaster Corn Exchange.”

The Grade II listed building closed its doors in 2022 for an ‘arts and culture’ revamp, which will see it repurposed with a variety of differerent stalls and arts spaces when it eventually re-opens.

Last year, a Doncaster Council spokesman said: “The next exciting chapter for the Corn Exchange will feature the introduction of ten sleek and modern trading units on the ground floor, versatile gallery spaces for a variety of uses, and a spacious central area bathed in natural light, perfect for hosting pop-up events and entertainment.

“This revitalisation project not only breathes new life into the area but also sets the stage for independent businesses to thrive and flourish.

“It's all about preserving the building's legacy and enhancing the offerings at Doncaster Market.”

The striking 19th Century building is being restored to its former glory in a multi-million pound makeover, following a successful funding bid to the Levelling Up Fund.

All the traders who were in there are now in Goose Hill (next to Fish Market) or the International Food Hall.

In 2021, it was announced that £5 million was to be spent by Doncaster Council on an ‘increased arts and culture offer’ at the Corn Exchange which dates from 1870.

Another part of the money will be spent on renovating 70 shop fronts through on Scot Lane and Goose Hill with the aim of creating ‘a coherent and attractive landscape in the market area’.

Built in the Victorian era, it was designed to be a concert hall as well as a market building and Elgar conducted the London Symphony Orchestra there in 1909.

Sir Winston Churchill also made a speech at the building which was totally redeveloped following a devastating fire in January 1994 and at one stage in its history it also hosted live wrestling.

An extensive restoration project, revealed a medieval cemetery and some Roman pottery and the building was eventually reopened in 1997.

The renovation comes after the recent restoration of the historic Wool Market into a food, drink and leisure venue.